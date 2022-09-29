Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Receives $39.20 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.20.

VVV has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Valvoline from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Valvoline from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total transaction of $194,415.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,561.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Valvoline

Valvoline Price Performance

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VVV. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Valvoline during the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. QVIDTVM Management LLC lifted its holdings in Valvoline by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. QVIDTVM Management LLC now owns 516,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,879,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Valvoline by 1,083.5% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 340,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,820,000 after buying an additional 311,819 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Valvoline during the 2nd quarter worth $241,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Valvoline by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 274,973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,927,000 after buying an additional 14,840 shares in the last quarter. 90.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE VVV opened at $26.28 on Thursday. Valvoline has a twelve month low of $25.59 and a twelve month high of $37.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.25, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.15.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.58. Valvoline had a return on equity of 202.75% and a net margin of 12.30%. The firm had revenue of $957.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $948.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that Valvoline will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Valvoline Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.83%.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through two segments, Retail Services and Global Products. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

