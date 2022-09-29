Values First Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,202 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $391,652,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $325,176,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 145.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,423,223 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $474,631,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027,899 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 238.8% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,113,582 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $293,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 50.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,151,919 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $437,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,577 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Aaron D. Stephenson sold 3,000 shares of Cheniere Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total transaction of $504,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,422,451.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN LNG traded down $3.62 on Thursday, reaching $159.55. The company had a trading volume of 22,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,404,515. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $39.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.64 and a beta of 1.26. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.27 and a 12 month high of $178.62.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.07. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 14.77% and a positive return on equity of 30.72%. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.30) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 165.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be paid a $0.395 dividend. This is a boost from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LNG. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $154.00 to $203.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $159.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.75.

About Cheniere Energy

(Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.