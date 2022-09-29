Values First Advisors Inc. Sells 988 Shares of Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV)

Values First Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 988 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. owned about 0.10% of Carriage Services worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CSV. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Carriage Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Carriage Services by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 5,643 shares in the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carriage Services during the 4th quarter valued at $560,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Carriage Services by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Carriage Services in the 1st quarter worth $2,133,000. 77.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CSV shares. Barrington Research cut their price target on shares of Carriage Services from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Carriage Services from $76.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

NYSE:CSV traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $31.77. 29 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,699. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $467.02 million, a PE ratio of 10.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.98. Carriage Services, Inc. has a one year low of $30.45 and a one year high of $66.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.81.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $90.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.43 million. Carriage Services had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 37.56%. Equities analysts predict that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.1125 per share. This is a positive change from Carriage Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.20%.

In other Carriage Services news, SVP Shawn R. Phillips purchased 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.31 per share, with a total value of $39,456.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 106,019 shares in the company, valued at $3,637,511.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Shawn R. Phillips purchased 1,150 shares of Carriage Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.31 per share, with a total value of $39,456.50. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 106,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,637,511.89. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Carlos R. Quezada bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.33 per share, for a total transaction of $54,495.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 8,634 shares in the company, valued at $313,673.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment engages in the provision of consultation, funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services, and transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; and sale of burial and cremation services, and related merchandise, such as caskets and urns.

