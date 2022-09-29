Values First Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Values First Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) by 29.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,478 shares during the period. American Financial Group accounts for 1.3% of Values First Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $1,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AFG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Financial Group by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,544,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,098,609,000 after buying an additional 313,115 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of American Financial Group by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,051,853 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $298,791,000 after buying an additional 266,859 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of American Financial Group by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,940,094 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $403,734,000 after buying an additional 152,866 shares during the last quarter. Gillson Capital LP lifted its position in shares of American Financial Group by 235.9% during the 1st quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 190,370 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,722,000 after buying an additional 133,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in American Financial Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,386,361 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $929,981,000 after purchasing an additional 104,378 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.11% of the company’s stock.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on American Financial Group from $147.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 19th.

American Financial Group Price Performance

AFG traded down $2.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $121.41. 135 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 331,740. The company’s 50-day moving average is $130.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.02. The company has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.01 and a 12-month high of $152.29.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.61. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 15.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.39 EPS. Research analysts forecast that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Financial Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 18.51%.

About American Financial Group

(Get Rating)

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.