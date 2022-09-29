Values First Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Inspire Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBD)

Values First Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Inspire Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBD – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 67,543 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Inspire Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 1.1% of Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Values First Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.70% of Inspire Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Inspire Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $830,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Inspire Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $882,000. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Inspire Corporate Bond ETF by 32.5% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 15,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 3,716 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Inspire Corporate Bond ETF by 39.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 6,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inspire Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $242,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IBD traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.77. The company had a trading volume of 45,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,631. Inspire Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $22.47 and a 1-year high of $27.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.67.

