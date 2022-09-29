Values First Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Values First Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lam Research by 0.5% in the second quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,171,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 3.7% in the second quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 13,286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,662,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 11.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 7.2% during the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,072 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 5.8% in the second quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. 80.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lam Research Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX traded down $14.44 on Thursday, reaching $367.21. 9,125 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,237,956. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $369.34 and a fifty-two week high of $731.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $455.56 and its 200-day moving average is $468.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $8.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.31 by $1.52. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.73% and a return on equity of 75.71%. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 37.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a $1.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 21.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $510.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Lam Research from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Lam Research from $800.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Lam Research from $720.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Lam Research from $450.00 to $405.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $608.05.

Lam Research Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

