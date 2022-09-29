Values First Advisors Inc. Has $852,000 Stock Holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL)

Values First Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,087 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,474 shares during the quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. owned 0.14% of Collegium Pharmaceutical worth $852,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 90,715 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 999,522 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,671,000 after acquiring an additional 39,017 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 220,982 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,499,000 after purchasing an additional 75,090 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,026,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 216.9% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 74,195 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 50,785 shares during the last quarter.

Get Collegium Pharmaceutical alerts:

Collegium Pharmaceutical Stock Down 2.2 %

COLL stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.87. 1,025 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,154. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $541.64 million, a P/E ratio of -15.45 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.48. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.04 and a 1-year high of $22.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

Collegium Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:COLL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($1.19). The business had revenue of $123.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.63 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 11.24% and a negative return on equity of 2.12%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 38,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total transaction of $697,303.23. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,495 shares in the company, valued at $1,978,574.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Collegium Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.25.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, oral formulation of oxycodone; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; and Xtampza ER for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.