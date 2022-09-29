Values First Advisors Inc. Has $622,000 Stock Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,951 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Generac were worth $622,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Generac by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 11,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,955,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 21,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,401,000 after purchasing an additional 6,729 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Generac by 2,930.3% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 37,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,128,000 after acquiring an additional 36,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Generac by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,515 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. 90.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Generac

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.81, for a total value of $1,069,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 615,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,701,614.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Generac Price Performance

Shares of GNRC stock traded down $13.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $174.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,469,815. The business has a fifty day moving average of $232.83 and a 200-day moving average of $245.70. The stock has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.33. Generac Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.11 and a twelve month high of $524.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. Generac had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 29.42%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. OTR Global lowered Generac from a “mixed” rating to a “negative” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Generac in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Generac to $394.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Generac from $561.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Generac from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $404.64.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

Further Reading

