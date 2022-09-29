Values First Advisors Inc. Has $2.26 Million Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Values First Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the quarter. Pool makes up about 1.6% of Values First Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pool were worth $2,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Pool by 15.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,096 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Pool by 9.3% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,192 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,618,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pool by 6.9% during the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 3,852 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pool by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,815 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Noked Israel Ltd raised its position in shares of Pool by 311.8% during the first quarter. Noked Israel Ltd now owns 49,410 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $20,893,000 after acquiring an additional 37,410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Pool

In other news, CFO Hart Melanie Housey sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.01, for a total transaction of $960,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,116,971.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Pool Trading Down 4.0 %

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on POOL. TheStreet upgraded Pool from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Pool from $465.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Pool from $560.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Stephens decreased their price objective on Pool to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Pool from $570.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $446.80.

NASDAQ:POOL traded down $13.28 on Thursday, reaching $315.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,776. Pool Co. has a 1-year low of $308.74 and a 1-year high of $582.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.77. The firm has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $353.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $385.43.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $7.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.40 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 68.34% and a net margin of 13.17%. Pool’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 18.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pool Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.80%.

Pool Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

Featured Stories

