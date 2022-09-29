Values First Advisors Inc. Has $1.10 Million Holdings in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Values First Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,394 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,775 shares during the quarter. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $1,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IRDM. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Iridium Communications by 79.7% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,171,634 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,560,000 after purchasing an additional 963,386 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Iridium Communications by 13.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,733,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,836,000 after purchasing an additional 564,367 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Iridium Communications by 174.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 688,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,768,000 after purchasing an additional 438,000 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Iridium Communications during the first quarter worth $10,453,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Iridium Communications by 50.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 638,762 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,755,000 after acquiring an additional 213,390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

IRDM stock traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $44.64. The stock had a trading volume of 4,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 710,404. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.26. Iridium Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.73 and a fifty-two week high of $47.32.

Iridium Communications ( NASDAQ:IRDM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $174.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.46 million. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.05%. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director A B. Krongard sold 115,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.39, for a total transaction of $5,219,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,303,866.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director A B. Krongard sold 115,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.39, for a total transaction of $5,219,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,303,866.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Suzanne E. Mcbride sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.68, for a total transaction of $350,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,553 shares in the company, valued at $5,160,614.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 172,301 shares of company stock valued at $7,810,783. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

