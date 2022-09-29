Values First Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Values First Advisors Inc. grew its stake in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) by 28.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,576 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,714 shares during the period. Toro makes up about 1.2% of Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Toro were worth $1,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its position in shares of Toro by 1.7% in the first quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 8,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Tobam lifted its holdings in Toro by 44.1% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co lifted its holdings in Toro by 34.4% in the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Toro by 4.8% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Toro by 47.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. 85.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Northcoast Research upgraded Toro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th.

NYSE:TTC traded down $1.62 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $86.29. 344 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 491,327. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.48. The Toro Company has a twelve month low of $71.86 and a twelve month high of $106.31. The company has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 0.76.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.06. Toro had a return on equity of 32.35% and a net margin of 8.97%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Toro Company will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. Toro’s payout ratio is currently 32.88%.

In other news, Director Katherine J. Harless sold 1,780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $156,640.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,364 shares in the company, valued at $4,696,032. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Amy E. Dahl sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.81, for a total value of $233,506.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,679,985.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Katherine J. Harless sold 1,780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $156,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,696,032. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,371 shares of company stock worth $1,664,872. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

The Toro Company engages in the designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, brush, snow thrower attachment, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

