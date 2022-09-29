Values First Advisors Inc. Acquires 18,205 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,465 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,205 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF comprises 3.3% of Values First Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,058,074,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 71.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,634,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,219,000 after acquiring an additional 3,999,744 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 107.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,317,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,725,000 after acquiring an additional 3,793,861 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $339,328,000. Finally, Cornerstone Retirement Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 121,116.0% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Retirement Group Inc. now owns 1,827,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,465,000 after buying an additional 1,826,430 shares during the period.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SHV traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $110.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,856,196. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.11. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $109.92 and a twelve month high of $110.47.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.161 per share. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This is a boost from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Featured Stories

