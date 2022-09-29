Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Short Interest Down 17.1% in September

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,640,000 shares, a decrease of 17.1% from the August 31st total of 12,830,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Valley National Bancorp alerts:

Valley National Bancorp Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of Valley National Bancorp stock traded down $0.26 on Thursday, reaching $10.86. 38,808 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,825,182. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.13. Valley National Bancorp has a 52 week low of $10.01 and a 52 week high of $15.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Valley National Bancorp Announces Dividend

Valley National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:VLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $476.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.49 million. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 27.48%. Sell-side analysts predict that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 43.56%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Valley National Bancorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VLY. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 47,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 56,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 238.1% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. 68.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Valley National Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.