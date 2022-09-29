Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Short Interest Update

Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 58.8% from the August 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 119,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of VLEEY stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.08. 110,317 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,026. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.62. Valeo has a 52 week low of $7.56 and a 52 week high of $16.87.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VLEEY. Barclays lowered shares of Valeo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Valeo from €23.00 ($23.47) to €24.00 ($24.49) in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Societe Generale lifted their price objective on shares of Valeo from €19.00 ($19.39) to €21.00 ($21.43) in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Cheuvreux downgraded shares of Valeo from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Valeo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

Valeo SE designs, produces, and sells components, systems, and services for automakers in France, other European countries, Africa, North America, South America, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems.

