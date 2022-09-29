Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) PT Lowered to $380.00

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $383.00 to $380.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 74.92% from the company’s current price.

MTN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $217.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $281.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $273.00 to $228.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $286.00 to $283.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp set a $300.00 target price on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vail Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $285.57.

Vail Resorts Stock Performance

NYSE:MTN traded up $6.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $217.24. The stock had a trading volume of 14,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,807. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.20. Vail Resorts has a twelve month low of $201.91 and a twelve month high of $376.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $230.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $238.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 28th. The company reported ($2.70) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.01) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $267.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.00 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($3.49) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Vail Resorts will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts during the second quarter worth approximately $916,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Vail Resorts by 72.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP boosted its position in Vail Resorts by 139.4% during the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 4,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vail Resorts by 281.3% during the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 92,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,166,000 after acquiring an additional 68,227 shares during the last quarter. 93.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 37 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

