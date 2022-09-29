Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) Price Target Cut to $270.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $281.00 to $270.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 28.39% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $379.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $273.00 to $228.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $217.00 to $224.00 in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $286.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vail Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $286.00.

Shares of NYSE MTN opened at $210.29 on Thursday. Vail Resorts has a 52-week low of $201.91 and a 52-week high of $376.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $230.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $238.87. The stock has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.20.

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The company reported ($2.70) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.01) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $267.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.00 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($3.49) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vail Resorts will post 8.33 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 59.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. 93.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 37 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

