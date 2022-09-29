Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.31 EPS

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($2.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.01) by $0.31, Briefing.com reports. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The firm had revenue of $267.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.49) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Vail Resorts Trading Up 3.1 %

MTN opened at $210.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $230.25 and its 200-day moving average is $238.87. Vail Resorts has a 52-week low of $201.91 and a 52-week high of $376.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Institutional Trading of Vail Resorts

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the first quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 89.9% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 1,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the first quarter valued at approximately $394,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the first quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 56.4% in the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MTN shares. KeyCorp set a $300.00 target price on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $379.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $281.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $286.00 to $283.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $217.00 to $224.00 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vail Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $286.00.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 37 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

