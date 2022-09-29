Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.31 EPS

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($2.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.01) by $0.31, Briefing.com reports. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The firm had revenue of $267.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.49) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis.
Vail Resorts Trading Up 3.1 %
MTN opened at $210.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $230.25 and its 200-day moving average is $238.87. Vail Resorts has a 52-week low of $201.91 and a 52-week high of $376.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.
Institutional Trading of Vail Resorts
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the first quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 89.9% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 1,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the first quarter valued at approximately $394,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the first quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 56.4% in the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.
Vail Resorts Company Profile
Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 37 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.
