V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Price Target Lowered to $30.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the textile maker’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 5.18% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on VFC. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of V.F. from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of V.F. from $45.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday. Cowen cut shares of V.F. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of V.F. to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of V.F. from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.79.

VFC stock traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $31.64. The company had a trading volume of 158,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,432,185. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.97 and a 200 day moving average of $47.92. V.F. has a 12 month low of $32.63 and a 12 month high of $78.91. The company has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.35.

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.04). V.F. had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 33.20%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that V.F. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other V.F. news, Director Richard Carucci bought 10,000 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.44 per share, with a total value of $414,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 115,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,787,480.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard Carucci purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.44 per share, for a total transaction of $414,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 115,528 shares in the company, valued at $4,787,480.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director W Rodney Mcmullen purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.76 per share, for a total transaction of $268,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,374.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VFC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of V.F. by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,249,839 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $91,514,000 after purchasing an additional 286,966 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of V.F. by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 170,738 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,501,000 after purchasing an additional 43,289 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of V.F. by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 60,441 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. in the fourth quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,816,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

