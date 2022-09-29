Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais (OTCMKTS:USNZY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $1.32

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. (OTCMKTS:USNZY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.32 and last traded at $1.32, with a volume of 29090 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.45.

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais Stock Down 9.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $723.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.10.

Get Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais alerts:

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais (OTCMKTS:USNZY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 25.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais Company Profile

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais SA manufactures and markets flat steel products in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Mining and Logistics, Steel Metallurgy, Steel Transformation, and Capital Assets. It extracts and process iron ore, such as pellet and sinter feed and, granulated iron ore; develops steel product solutions; and operates as a distribution center and trading company.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.