US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Short Interest Up 30.3% in September

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,040,000 shares, an increase of 30.3% from the August 31st total of 3,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,410,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in US Foods by 71.8% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 19,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 8,124 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 19.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 1.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 387,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,895,000 after purchasing an additional 7,239 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 1.0% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 125,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 6,865.1% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 704,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,613,000 after purchasing an additional 694,337 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:USFD traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,404,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,771,219. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 37.90 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.77. US Foods has a 12 month low of $26.08 and a 12 month high of $39.73.

US Foods ( NYSE:USFD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. The business had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that US Foods will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on USFD. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of US Foods from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of US Foods to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of US Foods from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of US Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of US Foods in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.11.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

