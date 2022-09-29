US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Short Interest Up 30.3% in September

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,040,000 shares, an increase of 30.3% from the August 31st total of 3,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,410,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in US Foods by 71.8% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 19,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 8,124 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 19.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 1.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 387,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,895,000 after purchasing an additional 7,239 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 1.0% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 125,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 6,865.1% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 704,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,613,000 after purchasing an additional 694,337 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.42% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:USFD traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,404,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,771,219. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 37.90 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.77. US Foods has a 12 month low of $26.08 and a 12 month high of $39.73.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on USFD. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of US Foods from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of US Foods to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of US Foods from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of US Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of US Foods in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.11.
US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.
