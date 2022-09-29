UREEQA Price Hits $0.0196 (URQA)

UREEQA (URQA) traded 16.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. During the last week, UREEQA has traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. UREEQA has a market cap of $1.96 million and $27,488.00 worth of UREEQA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UREEQA coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0196 or 0.00000102 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

UREEQA Profile

UREEQA’s launch date was March 26th, 2021. UREEQA’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. UREEQA’s official Twitter account is @ureeqa_inc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for UREEQA is ureeqa.com.

Buying and Selling UREEQA

According to CryptoCompare, “The URQA token is a cryptocurrency that acts as the fuel to the UREEQA ecosystem. It can be bought and traded. URQA token holders can participate in UREEQA's staking program, get early access to exclusive deals on UREEQA, and more. UREEQA certified Validators can also earn URQA for the work they perform on our platform.The UREEQA Marketplace has NFTs made by creators from around the globe.All NFTs on the UREEQA Marketplace are Responsibly Minted™ NFTs, validated through UREEQA’s patent-pending validation process.”

