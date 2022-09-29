Uranium Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:UROY) Short Interest Up 31.0% in September

Uranium Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:UROY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 748,200 shares, an increase of 31.0% from the August 31st total of 571,000 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 444,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Uranium Royalty

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Uranium Royalty in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in Uranium Royalty by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Uranium Royalty by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,812,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,108,000 after buying an additional 596,485 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Uranium Royalty in the 1st quarter valued at $1,252,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Uranium Royalty by 272.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 170,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 124,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Uranium Royalty from $5.20 to $5.70 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Uranium Royalty Price Performance

Shares of Uranium Royalty stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.33. 14,656 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 498,045. The company has a market cap of $226.78 million, a PE ratio of -39.50 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.07. Uranium Royalty has a twelve month low of $2.10 and a twelve month high of $5.95.

Uranium Royalty (NASDAQ:UROY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Uranium Royalty will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Uranium Royalty

Uranium Royalty Corp. operates as a pure-play uranium royalty company. It acquires, accumulates, and manages a portfolio of geographically diversified uranium interests. The company has royalty interests in the McArthur River, Cigar Lake / Waterbury Lake, Roughrider, Russell Lake, Russell Lake south, and Dawn Lake projects in Saskatchewan, Canada; Anderson and Workman Creek projects in Arizona; Lance and Reno Creek projects in Wyoming; Church Rock and Roca Honda projects in New Mexico; Dewey-Burdock project in South Dakota; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Langer Heinrich project in Namibia; and Michelin project in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

