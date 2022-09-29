Upfire (UPR) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $1.19 Million

Upfire (UPR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 28th. Upfire has a total market cap of $1.19 million and $23,408.00 worth of Upfire was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Upfire has traded 12.5% higher against the dollar. One Upfire coin can currently be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004095 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00010970 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068712 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10559062 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Upfire

Upfire launched on March 29th, 2021. Upfire’s total supply is 779,563,968 coins. The Reddit community for Upfire is https://reddit.com/r/upfire and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Upfire is upfire.com. Upfire’s official Twitter account is @UpfireHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Upfire

According to CryptoCompare, “Upfire is a peer-to-peer (P2P) distributed file-transferring platform designed at its core to enhance the file-sharing protocol by incentivizing seeders. By encrypting communications on the blockchain and allowing nodes to communicate directly, Upfire can function as a fully-decentralized exchange for file transactions – allowing users to download or seed their files while earning BNB in the process.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Upfire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Upfire should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Upfire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

