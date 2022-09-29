Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) Sets New 1-Year Low at $23.60

Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $23.60 and last traded at $23.61, with a volume of 117 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on UVSP shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Univest Financial from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com raised Univest Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st.

Get Univest Financial alerts:

Univest Financial Trading Down 1.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $698.03 million, a P/E ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.72.

Univest Financial Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Univest Financial

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.57%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Univest Financial by 7,706.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Univest Financial by 1,450.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Univest Financial by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Univest Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Univest Financial by 333.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 72.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Univest Financial

(Get Rating)

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment provides a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Univest Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univest Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.