United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU) Insider Alison Goligher Purchases 3,000 Shares

United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU – Get Rating) insider Alison Goligher acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 882 ($10.66) per share, with a total value of £26,460 ($31,971.97).

United Utilities Group Stock Performance

United Utilities Group stock traded up GBX 17.20 ($0.21) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 906 ($10.95). The company had a trading volume of 9,212,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,047. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 269.83. United Utilities Group PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 961.80 ($11.62) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,186.88 ($14.34). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,071.97 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,078.57. The firm has a market cap of £6.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.08.

Get United Utilities Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of United Utilities Group from GBX 1,220 ($14.74) to GBX 1,150 ($13.90) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,098 ($13.27).

About United Utilities Group

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in the renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and provision of consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers of water pipes; and 78,000 km of wastewater pipes.

Read More

