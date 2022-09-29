United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) Short Interest Update

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,200 shares, an increase of 38.3% from the August 31st total of 36,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

United Security Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ UBFO traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $6.61. 3,030 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,516. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.54. United Security Bancshares has a 12 month low of $6.51 and a 12 month high of $8.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Get United Security Bancshares alerts:

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.01 million for the quarter. United Security Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 27.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Security Bancshares

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on United Security Bancshares in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of United Security Bancshares by 80.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in United Security Bancshares by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 3,668 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in United Security Bancshares by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in United Security Bancshares by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 66,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 15,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its position in United Security Bancshares by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 467,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,883,000 after purchasing an additional 47,597 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.79% of the company’s stock.

About United Security Bancshares

(Get Rating)

United Security Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Security Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Security Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.