United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.03, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.33 billion. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. United Natural Foods updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.85-$5.15 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $4.85-5.15 EPS.
Shares of United Natural Foods stock traded down $1.68 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $34.35. 687 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 385,955. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.06. United Natural Foods has a 12 month low of $33.63 and a 12 month high of $57.89.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,056,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,471,000 after buying an additional 239,912 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in United Natural Foods by 8.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,135,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,064,000 after acquiring an additional 567,961 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,988,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,352,000 after buying an additional 35,108 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in United Natural Foods by 11.6% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,719,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,107,000 after purchasing an additional 178,233 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in United Natural Foods by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,107,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,791,000 after buying an additional 224,791 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.10% of the company’s stock.
United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.
