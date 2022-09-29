Unite Group Plc (LON:UTG) Receives GBX 1,264 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Unite Group Plc (LON:UTG – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,264 ($15.27).
Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,350 ($16.31) price target on shares of Unite Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st.
Unite Group Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of UTG stock opened at GBX 839 ($10.14) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £3.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 620.22. Unite Group has a 52 week low of GBX 773 ($9.34) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,209 ($14.61). The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,075.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,097.83.
Unite Group Company Profile
Unite Students is the UK's largest owner, manager and developer of purpose-built student accommodation serving the country's world-leading Higher Education sector. Following our successful £1.4bn acquisition of Liberty Living's UK assets in November 2019, we now provide homes to 76,000 students across 177 properties in 27 leading university towns and cities.
