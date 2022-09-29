Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Stock Holdings Lowered by First Pacific Financial

First Pacific Financial lowered its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,961 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 980 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $632,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 6,717 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 648.4% in the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 23,208 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $6,341,000 after purchasing an additional 20,107 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 19.9% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,836 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 266.6% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,466 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,183,000. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded down $3.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $198.48. The company had a trading volume of 18,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,023,750. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $229.15. The stock has a market cap of $123.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $195.93 and a 1-year high of $278.94.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 52.00%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $272.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 5th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Friday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.57.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

