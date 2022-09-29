Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Triasima Portfolio Management inc.

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. lowered its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 34.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,135 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 6,990 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific makes up approximately 1.7% of Triasima Portfolio Management inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Triasima Portfolio Management inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 6,717 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 648.4% during the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 23,208 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $6,341,000 after buying an additional 20,107 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,836 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,141,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Union Pacific by 266.6% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,466 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,377,000 after buying an additional 3,975 shares during the period. Finally, Ascent Group LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth $1,183,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of UNP stock traded down $2.51 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $199.32. 33,702 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,023,750. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $195.93 and a 1-year high of $278.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $225.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 52.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on UNP. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific to $261.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $290.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Friday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.57.

Union Pacific Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.