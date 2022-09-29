Unilever (NYSE:UL) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $44.82 and last traded at $44.66. Approximately 37,655 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,444,267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Unilever in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Unilever in a research report on Friday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Unilever Trading Up 0.4 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.78.

Unilever Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Unilever

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.4555 per share. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UL. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 204.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 140.2% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

