UniLend (UFT) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $25.11 Million

UniLend (UFT) traded 13.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 29th. One UniLend coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.40 or 0.00002071 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, UniLend has traded up 45.5% against the U.S. dollar. UniLend has a market capitalization of $25.11 million and $31.92 million worth of UniLend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get UniLend alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005143 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,434.31 or 0.99920732 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004778 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006674 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00057850 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003445 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010284 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005549 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.41 or 0.00063813 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005141 BTC.

UniLend Coin Profile

UniLend is a coin. It launched on January 17th, 2018. UniLend’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,330,000 coins. The official website for UniLend is unilend.finance. UniLend’s official Twitter account is @ufoodoproject.

UniLend Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UniLend is a permission-less decentralized DeFi protocol that combines spot trading services and money markets with lending and borrowing services through smart contracts. In the money markets, the interest rates and collateralization ratio are based on supply, demand, and other market forces and borrowing limits are decided by liquidity in the trading pairs.The integrated smart contract for both features of the protocol allows both trading & DeFi capabilities to co-exist within the same protocol. LinkedIn | Telegram “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniLend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UniLend should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UniLend using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UniLend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UniLend and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.