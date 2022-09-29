Unifi Protocol DAO One Day Volume Reaches $13.79 Million (UNFI)

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 29th. One Unifi Protocol DAO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $6.25 or 0.00032470 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Unifi Protocol DAO has traded down 8.3% against the US dollar. Unifi Protocol DAO has a total market cap of $62.45 million and approximately $13.79 million worth of Unifi Protocol DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Unifi Protocol DAO alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.13 or 0.00089061 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.70 or 0.00066029 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00031231 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00018541 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002349 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00007934 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO Profile

Unifi Protocol DAO (CRYPTO:UNFI) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 10th, 2020. Unifi Protocol DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins. The official message board for Unifi Protocol DAO is medium.com/unifiprotocol. The official website for Unifi Protocol DAO is unifiprotocol.com. Unifi Protocol DAO’s official Twitter account is @unifiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Unifi Protocol DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Unifi Protocol DAO was launched on September 1st on Tron, and is a group of non-custodial, interoperable, decentralized, and multi-chain smart contracts providing the building blocks for the next generation of DeFi development. The Unifi Protocol is designed to provide developers with functional DeFi building blocks linking multiple blockchains together into one large DeFi marketplace. uTrade is the working proof-ofconcept for harnessing multi-chain and multi-platform liquidity mining to power UNFI, Unifi’s Global Governance Token.Unifi Protocol was developed by Sesameseed.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unifi Protocol DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unifi Protocol DAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unifi Protocol DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Unifi Protocol DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unifi Protocol DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.