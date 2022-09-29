UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) Short Interest Up 22.8% in September

UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCFF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,551,300 shares, an increase of 22.8% from the August 31st total of 2,892,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 341.5 days.
UniCredit Stock Performance
Shares of UNCFF stock traded down $1.11 on Thursday, hitting $9.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,068. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.16. UniCredit has a twelve month low of $8.18 and a twelve month high of $18.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.
UniCredit Company Profile
