UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) Short Interest Up 22.8% in September

UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCFF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,551,300 shares, an increase of 22.8% from the August 31st total of 2,892,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 341.5 days.

Shares of UNCFF stock traded down $1.11 on Thursday, hitting $9.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,068. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.16. UniCredit has a twelve month low of $8.18 and a twelve month high of $18.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank that provides retail, corporate, and private banking services. It offers accounts and deposits, loans, cards, transactions and payments, funds, advisory, treasury, and insurance products, as well as digital and mobile banking services. The company also provides solutions for payments and liquidity, working capital, hedging, international trade, and treasury operations; and funding solutions comprising of structured, project, and commodity trade and export finance, as well as debt and equity funding; and structured investments and investments advisory solutions.

