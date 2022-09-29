Ultra Clear (UCR) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $3.20 Million

Ultra Clear (UCR) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. Over the last week, Ultra Clear has traded down 7.3% against the US dollar. One Ultra Clear coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0138 or 0.00000071 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ultra Clear has a market cap of $3.20 million and approximately $27,239.00 worth of Ultra Clear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004115 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00011005 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068712 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10559062 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ultra Clear Coin Profile

Ultra Clear (UCR) is a coin. Ultra Clear’s official website is ucrcoin.net. Ultra Clear’s official Twitter account is @clear_ultra and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ultra Clear Coin Trading

