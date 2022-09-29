UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,500 shares, an increase of 283.1% from the August 31st total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 143,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

UCB Stock Up 1.4 %

UCBJY stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Thursday, reaching $34.29. The stock had a trading volume of 50,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,450. UCB has a 52 week low of $32.82 and a 52 week high of $63.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on UCBJY shares. Societe Generale cut their target price on UCB from €111.00 ($113.27) to €106.00 ($108.16) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. UBS Group lowered their price target on UCB from €95.00 ($96.94) to €87.00 ($88.78) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on UCB from €95.00 ($96.94) to €90.00 ($91.84) in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UCB currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.75.

UCB Company Profile

UCB SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products and solutions for people with neurology and immunology diseases. The company's primary products include Cimzia for inflammatory TNF mediated diseases, as well as ankylosing spondylitis, axial spondyloarthritis, Crohn's disease, non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and rheumatoid arthritis; Vimpat, Keppra, and Briviact for epilepsy; Neupro for Parkinson's disease and restless legs syndrome; Nayzilam, a nasal spray rescue treatment for epilepsy seizure clusters; and Zyrtec and Xyzal for allergies.

