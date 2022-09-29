Ubex (UBEX) One Day Trading Volume Tops $14.00

Ubex (UBEX) traded up 17.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 29th. Ubex has a market capitalization of $103,891.00 and approximately $14.00 worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ubex coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Ubex has traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.08 or 0.00088676 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.67 or 0.00065780 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00031291 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00018465 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002343 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00007918 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 20th, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,923,877,492 coins. The official message board for Ubex is medium.com/ubex. Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ubex is www.ubex.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ubex aims to solve the problem of low confidence in the purchase of digital advertising. Smart contracts allow for making the relationship of advertisers and publishers as transparent and fair as possible, as well as minimizing the risks for all parties. By applying such an approach, Ubex allows passage from the traditional pay per click scheme to the model of payment for targeted actions, the fairest and interesting model for advertisers.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ubex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ubex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

