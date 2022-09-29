U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Purchased by Monarch Capital Management Inc.

Monarch Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. U.S. Bancorp comprises approximately 1.5% of Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $4,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of USB. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $768,650,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 8,676.4% in the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 12,904,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $685,899,000 after purchasing an additional 12,757,920 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 237.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,112,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,718,000 after purchasing an additional 3,596,021 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,856,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $523,890,000 after acquiring an additional 3,295,524 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,805,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,942,456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618,810 shares during the period. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Oppenheimer set a $68.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $50.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.88.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $40.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,234,185. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $60.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.97. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $40.65 and a 12 month high of $63.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.47 and a 200 day moving average of $49.01.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 28.08%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. Analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.30%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

