Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Purchased by Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,736 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $2,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 2nd quarter worth $280,000. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 495,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,547,000 after purchasing an additional 23,077 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 7,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on TSN shares. Argus cut Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com cut Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Barclays lowered their price target on Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler raised Tyson Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.13.

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

NYSE TSN opened at $68.59 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.70. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.65 and a fifty-two week high of $100.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.03. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 7.75%. The firm had revenue of $13.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.70 EPS. Tyson Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.53%.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

