TUI (LON:TUI) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $119.70

Shares of TUI AG (LON:TUI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 119.70 ($1.45) and last traded at GBX 120.55 ($1.46), with a volume of 3325220 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 129.10 ($1.56).

TUI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.51) price target on shares of TUI in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of TUI from GBX 285 ($3.44) to GBX 156 ($1.88) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TUI presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of GBX 165.14 ($2.00).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,572.67, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of £2.15 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 135.75 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 176.48.

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, TUI Suneo, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners.

