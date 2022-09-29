Tufton Capital Management Decreases Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Tufton Capital Management lessened its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. Chubb accounts for approximately 1.5% of Tufton Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Chubb were worth $7,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in shares of Chubb by 207.0% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb in the second quarter worth about $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 49.1% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 25,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.86, for a total value of $5,000,037.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 594,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,282,920.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chubb Trading Up 1.8 %

CB traded up $3.17 on Thursday, hitting $183.49. The company had a trading volume of 67,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,539,097. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $76.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $190.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $199.64. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $171.96 and a 1 year high of $218.99.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $10.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.52 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 10.97%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 15.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 20.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $247.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chubb currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.83.

About Chubb

(Get Rating)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.