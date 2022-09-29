Tufton Capital Management Boosts Position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Tufton Capital Management raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,039 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $132,000. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,025.9% during the fourth quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 139,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,375,000 after acquiring an additional 127,487 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 20,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 119,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,629,000 after purchasing an additional 10,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 142.8% during the 1st quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 111,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,213,000 after purchasing an additional 65,780 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 2.6 %

IEMG traded down $1.15 on Thursday, hitting $42.96. 1,150,935 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,381,449. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $43.34 and a 12-month high of $64.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.09 and a 200-day moving average of $50.44.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.