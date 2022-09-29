Trust Co. of Vermont Sells 425 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Trust Co. of Vermont lowered its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,063 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up approximately 1.4% of Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $18,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 542 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 18,271 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,191,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,032 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,027,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,027,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,602 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 12,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.48, for a total value of $7,422,804.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,944 shares in the company, valued at $26,519,325.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $588.36, for a total transaction of $5,883,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 183,373 shares in the company, valued at $107,889,338.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 12,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.48, for a total transaction of $7,422,804.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,519,325.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,397 shares of company stock worth $33,012,754 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Up 1.8 %

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $675.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $685.00 to $595.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $678.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $656.56.

TMO stock opened at $517.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $202.88 billion, a PE ratio of 27.56, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $566.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $557.71. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $497.83 and a one year high of $672.34.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.59. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.92 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.39%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.