Trust Co. of Vermont Reduces Stock Position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Trust Co. of Vermont reduced its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,730 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $5,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BAM. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 4th quarter worth about $1,212,000. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 4th quarter worth about $540,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,143,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,025,000 after purchasing an additional 207,695 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 98,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,976,000 after purchasing an additional 10,745 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,674,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,251,000 after purchasing an additional 99,312 shares during the period. 59.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BAM shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Asset Management has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

Brookfield Asset Management Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE:BAM opened at $42.29 on Thursday. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a one year low of $41.38 and a one year high of $62.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $69.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.62.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.39). Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 3.02%. The business had revenue of $23.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Asset Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Opps Tpic Holdings, Llc sold 3,963,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $74,710,391.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,157.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.