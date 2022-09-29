Trust Co. of Vermont Purchases 4,850 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 282,580 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,850 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in AT&T were worth $5,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barber Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.1% in the first quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 24,123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co lifted its stake in AT&T by 1.2% in the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 41,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co. lifted its stake in AT&T by 14.4% in the second quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 3,975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. 52.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Cowen dropped their price target on AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on AT&T from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.29.

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $15.83 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $112.80 billion, a PE ratio of 5.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.83. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.58 and a 1 year high of $21.53.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $29.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.48 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 13.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

