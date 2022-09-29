Trust Co. of Vermont Has $4.56 Million Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Booking were worth $4,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $796,000. Merlin Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Booking by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Merlin Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its stake in Booking by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 2,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,531,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Booking by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 318 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Booking by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,867,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BKNG opened at $1,726.88 on Thursday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,646.04 and a fifty-two week high of $2,715.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $68.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,917.83 and a 200-day moving average of $2,030.22.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $19.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.64 by $1.44. Booking had a return on equity of 62.69% and a net margin of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.55) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 93.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BKNG. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,800.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on Booking to $2,100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Booking from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,550.37.

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,126.07, for a total value of $1,594,552.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,565 shares in the company, valued at $101,126,519.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 150 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,638,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,126.07, for a total value of $1,594,552.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,565 shares in the company, valued at $101,126,519.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,440 shares of company stock worth $3,003,813 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

