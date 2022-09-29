Trust Co. of Vermont Boosts Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 216,134 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,146 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Intel were worth $8,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in Intel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 2,835.0% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $45.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, August 1st. DZ Bank cut shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $30.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.96.

INTC stock opened at $27.13 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $111.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.81, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.65. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $26.60 and a twelve month high of $56.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.40). Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. The company had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.26%.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 14,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,216 shares in the company, valued at $2,614,533.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

