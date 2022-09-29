TRONbetDice Price Reaches $0.0099 on Exchanges (DICE)

TRONbetDice (DICE) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. One TRONbetDice coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0099 or 0.00000051 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TRONbetDice has a market capitalization of $9.74 million and approximately $10,093.00 worth of TRONbetDice was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, TRONbetDice has traded 34.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005135 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,419.95 or 0.99698689 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00006766 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004770 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00057934 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003281 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010268 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005575 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.43 or 0.00063824 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.48 or 0.00079454 BTC.

DICE is a coin. Its genesis date was May 15th, 2017. TRONbetDice’s total supply is 983,233,671 coins. TRONbetDice’s official Twitter account is @etheroll and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TRONbetDice is www.wink.org/#/platform/dice.

According to CryptoCompare, “Etheroll is an provably fair Ethereum-based dice game with a 1% house fee. The DICE token is an Ethereum-based token that gants its a share of the house bankroll generates via said dice game with its built-in 1% house edge. Reddit Whitepaper “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRONbetDice directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRONbetDice should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TRONbetDice using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

