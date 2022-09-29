Trilogy Capital Inc. Takes $1.41 Million Position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 54,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at $873,000. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at $1,199,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $7,203,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $716,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $648,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. MKM Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Coterra Energy from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Coterra Energy from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.87.

Coterra Energy Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE CTRA traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $25.84. The stock had a trading volume of 249,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,703,991. The company has a market capitalization of $20.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 0.06. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.39 and a 1-year high of $36.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.14.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 28.44% and a net margin of 41.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Coterra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

Coterra Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

See Also

