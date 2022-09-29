Trilogy Capital Inc. Sells 19,338 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Trilogy Capital Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,338 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Trilogy Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF worth $11,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 180.7% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 5,106 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Blue Barn Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 19,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,203,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period.

Shares of VSS stock traded down $1.95 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $92.07. The company had a trading volume of 9,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,566. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $91.50 and a 12 month high of $140.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $104.91 and its 200 day moving average is $110.40.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

